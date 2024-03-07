Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by Henshaw Ogubike, Director Information, Press and Public Relations of the defence ministry. Matawalle described those calling for the undemocratic change of government as agents of darkness and warned that anyone caught would not be treated lightly.

“The call for violent change of government by the military is absurd, preposterous and naive as the military has come to reality with democratic government in Nigeria and are focused on their constitutional duty of defending the Constitution.

“The propagators calling for the truncation of the constitutional government should desist from it and face the democratic reality on ground.

“Just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to call for military intervention which has no place in modern realities.

“The military is highly professionalised with a good Civil-Military relationship, and they are exhibiting the highest standard of professionalism with the defence of our constitution as top priority,” he added.