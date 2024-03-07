ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister described those calling for the undemocratic change of government as agents of darkness.

Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by Henshaw Ogubike, Director Information, Press and Public Relations of the defence ministry. Matawalle described those calling for the undemocratic change of government as agents of darkness and warned that anyone caught would not be treated lightly.

“The call for violent change of government by the military is absurd, preposterous and naive as the military has come to reality with democratic government in Nigeria and are focused on their constitutional duty of defending the Constitution.

“The propagators calling for the truncation of the constitutional government should desist from it and face the democratic reality on ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to call for military intervention which has no place in modern realities.

“The military is highly professionalised with a good Civil-Military relationship, and they are exhibiting the highest standard of professionalism with the defence of our constitution as top priority,” he added.

The minister, therefore, urged all Nigerians to support and keep faith with the government of President Bola Tinubu in the efforts to make Nigeria great. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defending the Constitution and upholding democracy, as well as ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mad couple in PH [Newswire]

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians