Matawalle calls on CDS to find, prosecute killers of Sokoto District Head, Bawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister who condemned the brutal killing of the District Head in strong terms described it as heinous and unacceptable.

Mohammed Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence. [Daily Trust]
Mohammed Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence. [Daily Trust]

Matawalle gave the charge in a statement on Friday in Abuja, by Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

“The killing of Bawa is a senseless and brutal act that will not be tolerated. We will do everything in our power to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

"Consequent to this, the Chief of Defence should immediately launch a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“Security is one of the top agenda of President Bola Tinubu and he has been giving full support to the military,” he said.

Matawalle assured the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bringing them to justice.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians,” he added.

The minister expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late District Head, the people of Gatawa, and the entire Sokoto State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the district head was reportedly kidnapped alongside his son while returning from Sokoto and killed by his abductors 26 days later.

