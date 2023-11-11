ADVERTISEMENT
Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

In polling unit 012 Ward A, Crowder Memorial College, there was also a massive turnout of voters and the election was hitch-free.

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election [The Cable]
A NAN correspondent who went round polling units in Lokoja, also reports that the election witnessed the early arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and voting materials.

In polling unit 067 ward A, Kogi Hotel Tourism Board, accreditation of voters and voting started at 8.30 a.m., as most voters were already in the queue before accreditation time.

The situation was also the same at polling unit 065 ward A Saron Gari, where voters were seen taking their turn to vote.

In polling unit 068 Ward A, Baptist Plaza, voters conducted themselves peacefully, even without the presence of a security agent at the polling unit.

The situation was not much different in other polling units in Lokoja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

