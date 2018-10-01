Pulse.ng logo
Masari begs Nigerians to give Buhari another chance to develop Nigeria

Independence Day Katsina Gov., Masari, begs Nigerians to give Buhari another chance

Masari made the call on Monday in Katsina in his 58th Nigeria's Independence Anniversary, through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Alhaji Abdu Labaran.

Katsina Governor explains how he dealt with killer herdsmen play Katsina Gov. Masari begs Nigerians to give Buhari another chance to develop Nigeria (Pulse)

Gov Aminu Masari of Katsina State has called on Nigerians to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 to consolidate on the foundation he laid to place Nigeria on the path of total recovery and development.

Masari made the call on Monday in Katsina in his 58th Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary, through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Alhaji Abdu Labaran.

“Nigerians should close ranks and re-elect Buhari in 2019 for him to consolidate on his achievements, evidenced in so many meaningful interventions across the country.“

Buhari has laid the solid foundation to place Nigeria on the path of total recovery and development.

“His sterling performances had shamed and proved the doubters wrong that Nigeria can make a progress,” he said.

The governor said those opposing President Buhari were only doing so because of what he described as “Buhari has exposed and stopped their rent collecting activities”.

Masari, then urged Nigerians to always pray for the country and its leaders to enable it continue to prosper.

