Man calls for Buhari's resignation after climbing billboard hanger

Man threatens to jump down from billboard hanger if Buhari does not resign

Faro says his action was necessitated by the extreme poverty in the country under Buhari.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Man calls for Buhari's resignation after climbing billboard hanger (Sahara tv)

A middle aged man, identified as Lawan Faro, has threatened to jump down a billboard hanger within 12 hours if President Muhammadu Buhari does not resign.

Faro made the vow in Yola, Adamawa state capital, and disclosed that his action was necessitated by the extreme poverty in the country.

According to Sahara reporters, the Adamawa State indigene threatened to fall off after 12 hours if PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, does not show up to assure him of taking over President Buhari's seat after the 2019 presidential election.

"I will remain here for 12 hours to show my discontent, and someone not less than Atiku must come here to assure me that this government must be sacked in the forthcoming election," he said.

While he was on top of the billboard hanger, a large crowd at the bottom were chanting "Sai Baba Buhari!".

Faro and Ilyasu call for Buhari's resignation after climbing tall sculptures

His actions comes after a similar incidence that happened in Abuja where a resident, Ilyasu Nura, called for the president's resignation after climbing a telecom mast.

Before he climbed the mast, he had distributed a flyer to explain his grievances, saying that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the country to get better.

Despite the efforts of security officials to get him down the mast, Ilyasu vowed not to descend until President Buhari resigned from the office and dropped his second term ambition.

However, 24 hours after he climbed the mast, Ilyasu descended from it after he reached an agreement with security officials to allow him talk to the media.

Ilyasu said he embarked on the protest to fight against presidential impunity and the willingness of Nigerians to accept President Buhari's misrule.

