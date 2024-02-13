ADVERTISEMENT
Mama Boko Haram sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for ₦40m fraud

Bayo Wahab

Count two of the charge states Wakil and her accomplices' action was contrary to Section (1) 1 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Human rights activist, Aisha Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram had claimed that the terrorists contacted her to confirm the Dapchi girls are in their possession
Human rights activist, Aisha Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram had claimed that the terrorists contacted her to confirm the Dapchi girls are in their possession

Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, jailed Wakil alongside Tahiru Daura and Lawal Soyade on Monday, February 12, 2024.

Dele Oyewale, the Head of Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) made this known in a statement on Monday night.

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the commission was reported to have secured a conviction against Wakil and her accomplices over financial fraud after they falsely obtained ₦15m from one Bukar Kachalla of Hamiza Global Resources Limited under the guise of supplying three units of Chemistry Analyser Solar Energy Brand Model 1800 (UK version)

In the EFCC statement, Oyewole said, “The defendants were jailed upon being arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, on a two count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of ₦40m."

Count two of the charge states their action was contrary to Section (1) 1 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The charge reads, “That you Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Soyade whilst being the Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager, and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, (a Non-Governmental Organisation) and Saidu Mukhtar (at large) sometime in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did with intent to defraud obtained the sum of 40m from one Bashir Abubakar, the Chief Executive Officer of Duty-Free Shop Ltd under the false pretence of executing a purported contract for the supply of five X-ray Machines 1900 with Solar Energy which you knew to be false.”

When the charges were read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty, but prosecution counsel, A. I Arogha, presented four witnesses and tendered 17 exhibits before the court.

The EFCC said Justice Fadawu “convicted and sentenced them to 10 years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy. The court further sentenced the defendants to 10 years imprisonment for the offence of obtaining by false pretence and ordered them to jointly and severally pay the sum of ₦40m to Bashir Muhammad.

“The prison term shall run concurrently on the expiration of all prison terms imposed on the convicts by any court.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

