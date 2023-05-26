Malami maintains he has nothing to do with alleged $2.4b crude oil theft

The oil revenue is said to be from the illegal sales of 48 million barrels of crude oil export in 2015 including crude oil exports from 2014 till date.

He said the investigative hearing by the committee was not necessary because it has nothing to do with his office and personality.

The committee had severally invited the minister which was not honoured, this however led the committee to reissue a summon against the Minister on May 24.

Rep. Mark Gbillah, the chairman of the committee said the minister was invited in order for him to shed light on topical issues concerning the involvement of his office regarding receipt authorisation and general payment remitted over the subject matter.

Malami had earlier claimed that the matter as raised by the whistleblower leading to his involvement was baseless and lacking in substance