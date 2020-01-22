Due to the failure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve defendants ahead of proceedings on Wednesday, the arraignment of a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke (SAN) and six others has been fixed for Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Justice Abubakar Kutigi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was said to have told parties to return by 2pm on January 23, 2020 for arraignment.

Adoke and other defendants were charged with fraud in the handling of the settlement agreement on the Malabu Oil deal effected under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The Nation reports that all the defendants (three human being and four companies) were present at the proceedings that began around 2.30pm including the former minister, who looked frail and old.