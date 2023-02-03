ADVERTISEMENT
Makinde suspends campaign activities over fuel, naira crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has suspended his campaign activities until further notice over unending fuel and new naira-note crisis in the state.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
This is contained in a statement by Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism.

The governor said that the suspension was in solidarity with the people over the harrowing experiences in recent times over unending fuel and new naira-note crisis in the state.

Makinde, who was in Ido to continue his campaign, directed that all campaign activities be suspended, noting that the people’s suffering was too much.

The governor said that the decision was taken because he was elected to protect the interests and well beings of the citizens of the state.

Makinde, who flagged off the Omi-Adio-Ido Road in an emotionally laden voice, also directed leaders of the party in the state to suspend further political activities.

“Makinde’s love for his people necessitated this unprecedented move, at this time.

“We urge all residents and citizens of the state to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together,” the governor was quoted as saying.

