Makinde resumes work, assures residents of good governance

NAN reports that many political functionaries and Makinde’s supporters led by the deputy governor, received the governor at the entrance of his office in Agodi, Ibadan, at exactly 2:00 p.m.

While addressing the people, the governor said he would continue to serve the people of the state, provide good governance that would have positive impact and enhance the economic growth of the state.

He observed that no vacuum was created during his vacation because he left behind a competent, committed, loyal and a man with a high level of responsibility, acting in his capacity.

Makinde commended his deputy and other top government functionaries for their loyalty and dedication to duties while he was on vacation.

Lawal had earlier welcomed the governor and thanked him for the confidence reposed in him by allowing him to act as governor.