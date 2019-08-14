Governor Seyi Makinde says his administration would place a premium on indigenous contractors in Oyo state.

The move, according to Makinde, would improve the local economy of Oyo state.

The Governor stated this while speaking in Ogbomoso, during his visit to Oyo North Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Hon. Mulikat Adeola-Akande.

"Since I assumed office, I have not awarded any contract to anybody but I am promising you that when it is time to award contracts, I will not award contracts to those who will ensure capital flight," Makinde said access to a statement by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa.

"We want to develop our local economy and like they say, we want to ensure that Oyo's money stays in Oyo.

"All contracts will be awarded to those who will improve our economy and we will make the indigenous contractors partake in the running of affairs," he added.

Makinde assured the people that his government will not marginalise any zone in the state.

The governor expressed the commitment of his administration to equitably distribute appointments and other dividends of democracy across the state.

"Since we were elected, this is the first time I am coming to Ogbomoso. I am using this occasion to appreciate you for your support for me and the PDP. It is my prayer that whatever is your expectation in this government will be met.

“You will not labour in vain. I know that many people would have begun to look at what they can benefit. I want to assure you that those who worked will benefit. Other people will not reap where you sowed," Makinde said.

The governor stated further that he will run an inclusive government that will carry all and sundry along in decision-making, while allowing the people of the state a voice in the running of its affairs.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to "running the affairs of the state with the fear of God", assuring that the welfare of the citizens would remain paramount in his decision-making.

Earlier, Hon. Akande-Adeola welcomed the governor to Ogbomoso, expressing her delight that he could come to felicitate with her and the people of Oyo North Senatorial District like he did in 2018 before he was elected Governor.

The event had in attendance top government functionaries and chieftains of the PDP.