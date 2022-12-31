ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde begins payment of 13th Month Salary to Oyo workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyo State Government says it has commenced the payment of 13th-month salaries to workers in the state.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Olatubosun said that the workers have started receiving alerts for the payment.

According to him, the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration had on Wednesday promised to make the workers smile, by paying 13th-month salaries before January 2023.

The commissioner recalled how Makinde’s administration, on assumption in May 2019, paid workers’ salaries, in spite of the dwindling economy in the country.

He declared that the current administration would never toy with the welfare of the state civil servants.

Olatubosun recalled that the state government was one of the few state governments that have continued to pay the minimum wage without failure.

“One of the successes of the Seyi Makinde-led government is the uninterrupted payment of members of staff salaries.

“I recall also that Seyi Makinde has stayed committed to uninterrupted payment of salaries and 13th-month salaries since he became Governor,” Olatubosun said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde begins payment of 13th Month Salary to Oyo workers

Makinde begins payment of 13th Month Salary to Oyo workers

NDLEA arrests suspected tramadol dealer, recovers 1,140 capsules

NDLEA arrests suspected tramadol dealer, recovers 1,140 capsules

Tinubu will address Nigeria’s challenges - Anambra APC Chairman

Tinubu will address Nigeria’s challenges - Anambra APC Chairman

1,180 constables graduate from Police College in Borno

1,180 constables graduate from Police College in Borno

No salary increment for civil servants, FG makes U-turn

No salary increment for civil servants, FG makes U-turn

2023: God will determine next president, not G5 Govs – Okowa

2023: God will determine next president, not G5 Govs – Okowa

2023: We’ve not endorsed any presidential candidate — MACBAN

2023: We’ve not endorsed any presidential candidate — MACBAN

New Year: Sanwo-Olu approves release of 104 inmates

New Year: Sanwo-Olu approves release of 104 inmates

Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Unknown gunmen

Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]

4th Mainland Bridge. [Twitter:MrJAGS]

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction