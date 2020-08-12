Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism made this known after the weekly virtual meeting of the state executive council on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Olatubosun explained that the gesture was in consonance with the policy of Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration to cater for all without prejudice and to give the workforce causes to be satisfied.

“This administration recalled 97 civil servants dismissed in 2012 the moment it got to office.

“Today, the executive council approved their notional promotion and payment of gratuity to the concerned ones among them.

“This is in furtherance of the present administration’s drive to give reason for the working population, to have cause to be happy for the job they do.

“It is also a testament to the fact that this is a government with a large heart that caters for the welfare of all,’’ Olatunbosun said.

Meanwhile, the executive council approved contract for the completion of section 1 and 2 of the 12.5 kilometres dualisation of the Challenge/Odo-Ona/Elewe-Apata road in Ibadan.

He said the contractor has agreed to repair all defective portions in section 1 of the road and to embark on the completion of section 2.

“The contract was awarded at the sum of about N5.65 billion, which includes compensation of more than N775.4 million and all statutory deductions.

“In consideration of displacement of residents in this particular area, the government has deliberately channelled Section 2 to pass CBN route so as to reduce the number of residents displaced by the construction.

“The road, which has 12 months delivery period, will significantly reduce traffic along Challenge-Apata axis of Ibadan metropolis when completed,’’ he said.