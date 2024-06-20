ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Makinde approves appointment of 89-yr-old Olakulehin as next Olubadan

Bayo Wahab

Owolabi Olakulehin is 89 years old and he's ready to ascend the Olaubadan throne.

The incoming Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.
The incoming Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Recommended articles

The governor approved the appointment in a memo signed on June 14, 2024. This was announced in a statement by Makinde's Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

However, the date for the coronation is yet to be announced.

Olakulehin emerged as the next Olubadan of Ibadan land following the death of Oba Lekan Balogun, who died at the age of 81 on March 14, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde] Pulse Nigeria

The 89-year-old incoming Olubadan was the Balogun of Ibadanland until his elevation to the ancient throne.

Following his emergence as the next Olubadan, some kingmakers raised concerns about Olakulehin’s health.

His absence after the demise of Oba Balogun intensified the controversy as he was not available to host the kingmakers when they visited him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that in April, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, the Otun Balogun of Ibadan declared Olakulehin unfit for the throne due to his health.

While addressing journalists at his residence in Ibadan, Ajibola said some people were forcing the Olubadan-designate to ascend the throne at the expense of his health.

“I am his second in command, I’m his lieutenant. He has not called me to say, ‘My Otun, I’m back. So, tell your people. And when are you seeing me?’ They are just forcing him because of their own selfish interest,” Ajibola alleged.

Has anybody seen him since last Friday? Those who went there after Friday were unable to see him. They are forcing this man. We should allow him to get well,” he said.

However, Olakulehin’s family and some kingmakers rejected Ajibola’s submission about the health of the 89-year-old Olubadan-designate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of the kingmakers, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, also chided Ajibola, saying he was not a medical doctor to declare anyone fit or unfit.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. He has covered two national elections and produced multiple special reports that are relevant for young people who want to understand important issues in the news. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Makinde approves appointment of 89-yr-old Olakulehin as next Olubadan

Gov Makinde approves appointment of 89-yr-old Olakulehin as next Olubadan

Kano politics will destroy your presidency - Buba Galadima cautions Tinubu

Kano politics will destroy your presidency - Buba Galadima cautions Tinubu

Tinubu disgraced in South Africa - Presidency reacts to Aisha Yesufu's claim

Tinubu disgraced in South Africa - Presidency reacts to Aisha Yesufu's claim

We have prosecuted 600 suspects in 6 months – Ondo Amotekun

We have prosecuted 600 suspects in 6 months – Ondo Amotekun

Average 5kg cooking gas price stood at ₦7,418.45 in May - Report

Average 5kg cooking gas price stood at ₦7,418.45 in May - Report

Lagos government moves to make Yoruba Week 'a majestic celebration of culture'

Lagos government moves to make Yoruba Week 'a majestic celebration of culture'

Otti rejigs media team, appoints new Chief Press Secretary

Otti rejigs media team, appoints new Chief Press Secretary

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

Lai Mohammed mourns with Sarakis over mother's death

Lai Mohammed mourns with Sarakis over mother's death

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders [Businessday NG]

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case