Gov Makinde approves appointment of 89-yr-old Olakulehin as next Olubadan

The governor approved the appointment in a memo signed on June 14, 2024. This was announced in a statement by Makinde's Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

However, the date for the coronation is yet to be announced.

Olakulehin emerged as the next Olubadan of Ibadan land following the death of Oba Lekan Balogun, who died at the age of 81 on March 14, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The 89-year-old incoming Olubadan was the Balogun of Ibadanland until his elevation to the ancient throne.

Controversy over Olakulehin’s health

Following his emergence as the next Olubadan, some kingmakers raised concerns about Olakulehin’s health.

His absence after the demise of Oba Balogun intensified the controversy as he was not available to host the kingmakers when they visited him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that in April, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, the Otun Balogun of Ibadan declared Olakulehin unfit for the throne due to his health.

While addressing journalists at his residence in Ibadan, Ajibola said some people were forcing the Olubadan-designate to ascend the throne at the expense of his health.

“I am his second in command, I’m his lieutenant. He has not called me to say, ‘My Otun, I’m back. So, tell your people. And when are you seeing me?’ They are just forcing him because of their own selfish interest,” Ajibola alleged.

“Has anybody seen him since last Friday? Those who went there after Friday were unable to see him. They are forcing this man. We should allow him to get well,” he said.

However, Olakulehin’s family and some kingmakers rejected Ajibola’s submission about the health of the 89-year-old Olubadan-designate.

ADVERTISEMENT