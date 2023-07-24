Makinde appoints Ogunlade Chairman of OYSROMA, Oladeji Chairman of PTS
The governor urges the new appointees to see their appointments as a call to service.
Recommended articles
This is contained in a letter signed by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, in Ibadan on Monday, July 23, 2023. The letter indicated that the governor had also approved the appointment of Mr Salami Oladeji as Chairman and Sole Administrator of the state-owned Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS).
According to the letter, the appointments are with immediate effect. The governor, while congratulating the new appointees, urged them to see their appointments as a call to service.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector
Makinde appoints Ogunlade Chairman of OYSROMA, Oladeji Chairman of PTS
World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria
'Suspend impending strike action' - Abbas tells NARD
10th House of Reps rolls out 6 legislative agenda
No foreign partner funded INEC for 2023 elections, says Mahmood
Osodeke urges review of hike in public school fees, fears impact on the poor
Anyanwu vows to tackle insecurity, neglect in Imo state
'We will respond, consult with Nigerians on their needs' — Speaker Abbas
Pulse Sports
FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover
London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record
Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦5 million MOTM award
Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star
Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan
FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover
ADVERTISEMENT