Makinde appoints Ogunlade Chairman of OYSROMA, Oladeji Chairman of PTS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urges the new appointees to see their appointments as a call to service.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
This is contained in a letter signed by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, in Ibadan on Monday, July 23, 2023. The letter indicated that the governor had also approved the appointment of Mr Salami Oladeji as Chairman and Sole Administrator of the state-owned Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS).

According to the letter, the appointments are with immediate effect. The governor, while congratulating the new appointees, urged them to see their appointments as a call to service.

