ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Makinde advocates single tenure for govs, president, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said this would allow such political office holders enough time to do everything they have in mind within a single term instead of thinking about a second term.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

According to the statement, Makinde stated this at a dinner in honour of the National Executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), to flag off their retreat in Ibadan.

The governor said this would allow such political office holders enough time to do everything they have in mind within a single term instead of thinking about a second term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am a supporter of a single-term structure. As a matter of fact, I didn’t want a second term and I told the fathers of faith that four years may not be long enough to do everything that you want to do, but it’s long enough to make your own impact and go your own way.

“But maybe, if we have the opportunity to discuss this, I think a five- or six-year single term will really be enough for most of us to do whatever it is that we are supposed to do,” the governor added.

Makinde further called on Nigerians to pray for those in positions of authority, stating that political campaigns are over and that it is now time for governance.

According to him, governance is about the interest and wellness of the country, political parties would come and go but the country would remain, hence the need for Nigerians to pray and work with those in positions of authority.

The governor, who described the theme of the retreat, “Going from Strength to Strength”, as indicative of where Nigeria should be as a nation, urged all Nigerians to join hands to rebuild the nation, while calling on Christians to pray for the restoration of Nigeria’s glory so that it could go from strength to strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “I listened to the National President of the PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, on the theme chosen for this serious event, ‘Going from Strength to Strength’. Well, I think this is really apt, because that is where we are supposed to be as a nation.

“We must think about rebuilding our nation and the role the body of Christ has to play in that process. The Bible asks Christians to pray for their leaders. As Christians, we should carry out the work that God has assigned to us effectively.”

He called on Christians to make conscious efforts to participate in politics, so that the ones considered unfit by the majority would not continue to make decisions for the majority of the people.

In his remarks, Bishop Oke said the retreat came at a very critical time in the nation’s history, with the country having just gone through a general election that shook the nation to its foundation and almost pitched Nigerians against one another.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uzodimma blesses Imo-born Super Falcons players with land, cash gifts

Uzodimma blesses Imo-born Super Falcons players with land, cash gifts

Fatalities, mishaps inevitable in counterterrorism operations – Air Force

Fatalities, mishaps inevitable in counterterrorism operations – Air Force

Anambra govt seals orphanage home over illegal adoption

Anambra govt seals orphanage home over illegal adoption

Makinde advocates single tenure for govs, president, others

Makinde advocates single tenure for govs, president, others

ECOWAS military chiefs to meet in Ghana on deployment of standby force to Niger

ECOWAS military chiefs to meet in Ghana on deployment of standby force to Niger

Lagbaja visits troops in Niger, urges them to remain resolute

Lagbaja visits troops in Niger, urges them to remain resolute

Defence Chief visits wounded soldiers, pledges best treatment

Defence Chief visits wounded soldiers, pledges best treatment

FCTA to demolish about 500 unapproved buildings, structures in Dutsen-Garki

FCTA to demolish about 500 unapproved buildings, structures in Dutsen-Garki

Kano govt sets up committee to screen 10,800 workers employed by Ganduje

Kano govt sets up committee to screen 10,800 workers employed by Ganduje

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth