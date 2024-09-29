Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

Tinubu gave the charge on Saturday in Kaduna at the combined passing out parade of the 71 Regular Course, Army, Navy and Air Force.

The graduates also included: Direct Short Service Course 28 (Army) and Direct Short Service Course 32 (Air Force) Cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 823 officers were commissioned into the nation’s armed forces.

Tinubu was represented by Dr Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker, House of Representatives.

He also charged the members of the armed forces to remain focused in their operations, emphasising that elite militaries remained professional in democratic dispensations.

According to Tinubu, this is with the belief that the individuals charged with the nation’s leadership will do their job.

“We are the giant of Africa and must remain so,” he said.

Speaking further, Tinubu lamented that Nigeria as a country was faced with multiple challenges that have attempted to destroy nationhood.

He said the economic challenges and deterioration in the standard of living, as well as unemployment and insecurity, top the list of problems that were besieging the nation.

Tinubu, however, said more than ever before, his administration was determined to do all it takes to ensure that Nigeria is united, secure and repositioned for development.

“Based on this, the present government remains resolute in its mandate to create better living conditions for Nigerians and to do this, it has begun taking several steps,” the president added.

As a responsible government, Tinubu said, they were able to identify the crux of the nation’s problems, which was centred on some fundamental issues.

“As a government, we are working hard to confront these problems, including associated ones, to make our beloved nation more secure and improve the quality of life of the Nigerian citizen.

“We need the cooperation of all Nigerians for better answers in our interest,” he said.

Tinubu equally said that each time the government cast an eye into military barracks, what struck it most was the number of widows and their children whose husbands sacrificed their lives for the survival of the nation.

He, therefore, directed the leadership of the Nigerian armed forces to work out a robust policy proposal to the government.

This is to alleviate the suffering of families of soldiers and officers affected by the trauma of the loss of their loved ones who paid the supreme price.

Tinubu equally lamented that since independence, Nigeria has had a mixed history of turbulence and fortune.

He said that his administration would change the course of history as it was determined to unite the country, where no one should be an exception.

Tinubu said the cadets of the NDA would not be an exception to this noble course, emphasising that Nigeria has spent a lot to train them.

“The nation requires loyalty, commitment, dedication. Resilience and service from you.