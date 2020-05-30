Maikanti Baru, the immediate past group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is dead.

Mele Kyari, the current GMD of the state-run oil company broke the news on Twitter on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He tweeted, “My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night.

“He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

Confirming his death in a statement signed by Dr. Kennie Obateru, the General Manager, Group Public Affairs, the NNPC said the former GMD died on Friday night in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.

The statement reads, "The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (#NNPC) regrets to announce the demise of its former Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, Friday night.

"Dr. Baru, a consummate Mechanical Engineer, died after a brief illness, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Dr. Kennie Obateru stated this in a release today.

"The release said NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam @MKKyari expressed shock over the sudden death of Dr. Baru who was the 18th Group Managing Director of the Corporation. Mallam @MKKyari described him as a man ‘of exemplary character and disposition.

Baru was appointed NNPC GMD by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2016. He held the position until 2019.