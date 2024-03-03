'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

They spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday while reacting to the incessant increase in the price of Indomie instant noodles.

NAN reports that Mai shayi, which means tea makers in the Hausa language, is operated mainly by Hausa men in makeshift kiosks.

They are found in estates and by the roadside in different parts of Abuja and they sell fast food like noodles, fried eggs, bread, and tea.

NAN reports that the price of Indomie noodles, a popular fast food in Nigeria enjoyed by both the young and old skyrocketed within a short period.

From the market survey conducted by NAN, a carton of Indomie standard pack which is the smallest size with 40 pieces is being sold for between ₦10,500 to ₦11,500.

While a carton of the Super Pack which contains 40 packs is sold for between ₦17,800 to ₦18,700, and a cartoon of Hungry Man size which contains 24 packs is sold for between ₦16,800 to ₦17,500.

Also, a packet of the standard size sells for ₦300, while a packet of the Super Pack and Hungry Man is sold for ₦500 and ₦700.

However, NAN reports that in Supermarkets, the prices are much higher for the single packets and the cartoons.

In one of the major supermarkets in Abuja, the standard size is selling for ₦330 per pack and ₦13,200 for a carton, while the Hungry Man size is being sold for ₦845 for a packet and ₦20,280 for a carton.

Abba Idris, a Mai Shayi in Apo said patronage had reduced for indomie because of the price increase.

“I make one hungry man now for ₦750, but a month ago I was making it for N400. Also, I sold one super pack for ₦550 as against ₦300 a month ago.

“Many of my customers are complaining because of the increase in price of indomie and they are not buying like before,” he said.

Another Mai Shayi, Mustapha Abba, in Gaduwa, said his customers had reduced because they could no longer afford to buy indomie.

“I was making one super pack for ₦350 three weeks ago but now I make it for ₦600, while the hungry man was ₦450 now it is ₦850.”

According to him, when you come to my stand, you will see many people in the morning and evening but they are no longer coming like before.

“Some people that used to buy two packs can only afford one pack now. Some don’t even request eggs again.

“We are not making much gain from this business. If we are to sell to make a good profit, we will not see anybody again,” he said.

Another Mai Shayi in Bwari Area Council, Gambo Haruna also said he had witnessed a drop in patronage for indomie due to the price increase.

“Before we used to buy Indomie ₦5,000, it increased to ₦6,000 and continued increasing. Now it is over ₦10,000, some ₦11,000, depending on the size.

” Customers must reduce, they cannot afford it again because of the price now,” he said.

Also, Mohammed Hassan, who runs a Mai Shayi business in Wuse Zone 6, corroborated what his colleagues had earlier said.

“Hungry Man is ₦800 and the super pack is ₦700 without egg. Before hungry man with two eggs was ₦850, while a super pack with two eggs was ₦N700.

” The price keeps increasing whenever I go to the market. A carton of super pack was formerly ₦11,500 but now it is ₦18,500. My customers have really reduced. They say they can no longer afford it,” he said.

Azeez Lamidi, a vulcanizer, said he could no longer afford to buy indomie from the mai shayi because of the increase in price.

” Before I used to buy one super pack with two eggs for N600, now it is N1,000, without egg it is ₦700. By the time I remove that from the money I make a day for just one meal, I have little to take home.

“Indomie used to be food for everybody, now it is big man food,” he said.

Obinna Dozie, a retailer in Area 2 Market said patronage for indomie had reduced because of the continuous increase in its price.

“People are buying but not like before. If you cook two Indomie super packs it can’t reach one spaghetti. Now people are going for cheaper things,” he said.

A wholesaler in Garki Market, Madame Zainab Ali said the price of indomie increased twice in one week leading to a drop in sales.

“Just two weeks ago, the price of indomie increased twice in that week.

” A carton of super pack was selling for ₦11,200 but two weeks ago it increased to ₦12,200 on Tuesday and by Thursday of that same week it increased to ₦17,200.

“The small cartoon which was ₦7,000 also increased on Tuesday to ₦8,000 and ₦10,000 by Thursday of that same week.

“We are not even making much profit from the sale of indomie and patronage has really dropped which is expected when the prices of anything increases.

“This is the current situation in the country with many food items,” she said.

Mrs Omozele Osagie, a Civil Servant and mother of four said she had stopped buying Indomie because it had become too expensive.

” My children love Indomie but we can no longer afford it. A carton of the smallest size Indomie is now ₦11,500. If you use ₦11,000 to buy just Indomie then what is left from your salary to buy other food items which have also increased.

” I have told my children no more Indomie for now. We can’t even afford to buy the packets either.

“One super pack is ₦500 and I will need like three to four packs for my four children. So we are talking about N1,500 to ₦2,000 for just one meal. We cannot afford it,” she said.

Mr Tj Onoja, a bachelor, said the increase in the price of indomie had become alarming, saying I don’t eat indomie frequently anymore.

“As the price of food items keeps increasing every day, one must apply wisdom when shopping.