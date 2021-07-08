Disgraced former EFCC chairman Magu denied Police promotion

Magu, a Commissioner of Police in the Nigeria Police Force, was appointed acting EFCC chairman in 2015, but was unceremoniously removed last year following numerous allegations of corruption.

Media reports this week that there were plans to promote him caused public outrage, as he is yet to be charged for any of his alleged crimes, and remains in limbo.

The PSC announced in a statement on Thursday, July 8, 2021 that his anticipated promotion to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police has been declined.

"The Commission declined the promotion of CP Magu pending clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police," PSC said.

Magu's 2015 appointment was never confirmed by the Senate who received damning reports from the Department of State Services (DSS) about his prior misconduct in office.

This did not stop President Muhammadu Buhari from keeping him on in an acting capacity as he led the administration's publicised fight against corruption for five years.

It was the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who authored the petition that led to Magu's arrest last year, and he was questioned by a presidential panel that also questioned witnesses of his alleged crimes.

The Justice Ayo Salami-led panel recommended his removal and prosecution, and Abdulrasheed Bawa was named as his replacement earlier this year.

PSC announces new promotions

The PSC on Thursday confirmed the acting appointments of three Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, and also approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of AIG.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioners; 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners; and 46 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners.

It also approved the promotion of 10 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents; 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents; 139 Assistant Superintendents of Police whose names were skipped during the last promotion, to Deputy Superintendents; and nine Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

PSC chairman, Musiliu Smith, urged the promoted officers to remain committed to the service of the nation, and to operate within the laws of the land and with the fear of God.