Magodo residents protest continued police presence

The residents of the estate have now restricted vehicular movement within the estate in protest of the supposedly illegal occupation by law enforcement in order to limit their activities. The management of the estate has now locked the two entrances of the estate from the early hours of Tuesday, preventing people from gaining entry whilst allowing exits.

The estate’s residents are also now carrying placards to register their collective displeasure at the illegal occupation of their residences by law enforcement personnel whilst also calling on the state’s government to redeem its promises of saving them from the whole situation.

The chairman of the Magodo Residents’ Association, Bajo Osinubi while speaking to the press said of the situation: “We called our people out to protest this morning. Over 50 policemen are living within the estate. We want the police out of our estate.

“There are no cases of kidnapping, rioting, but why are they still here? We want them out of our estate. We want to live in peace. This is a business between the Lagos State government and the Adeyiga family.