As part of its commitment to tackling the scourge of unemployment in Lagos State by equipping young people with employable skills, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, held a graduation ceremony for 1,300 youth trained in vocational skills in Lagos.

The newly graduated trainees bring the total number of young people trained under the LSETF Employability Support Project to 5,056 since the two institutions entered into a partnership in 2017.

The project goes beyond training to seeking job opportunities for the trainees and so far, has placed 1,707 certified and skilled workmen and women into employment with the over 350 employers registered on its Labour Management Information System (LMIS).

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo said; “With well over 60% of Nigeria’s population made up of young people under the age of 35 years, we should effortlessly conclude that the future of our dear country is very promising. This implies that we have the benefit of a young workforce with the potential for another 30 years of productivity.

“However, that is not reality. We must be honest to admit that the reality today is that we do not have enough young people with employable skills that would make them globally competitive to take advantage of employment opportunities. Even blue-collar employment opportunities are quickly snapped up by the more skilled personnel from our neighbouring countries. We have to fix it and to fix this challenge,” he said.

“And to fix this challenge there is a need to adequately equip our youth with world-class vocational skills to actualise their potentials. It is in the light of this reality that the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) came together to launch the LSETF Employability Support Project (LSESP). The project which took effect in 2017, was designed to provide skills development to youth who are resident in Lagos and are within the age 18- 45 years.

“These successful trainees, whom we celebrate here today, have been equipped with world-class skills suitable for critical sectors such as Construction, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Hospitality, Entertainment, Business Support and Garment making”, he added.

In her remarks, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, LSETF, Mrs, Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru said; “It is no news that youth all over Nigeria and some parts of Africa migrate to Lagos State regularly seeking for “greener pasture” and an opportunity to participate in the commercial hub of the Nigerian economy. We want to make sure that as many of them, as are willing, are empowered and equipped with the right skills. With our partner, UNDP and our technical partner, Arcskills, the LSETF Employability Support Project sought to increase the pool of skilled manpower to alleviate the shortage of skilled workmen and women in Lagos State.”

“We now have over 350 employers of labour who have bought into this vision and have registered to source, assess and employ skilled manpower for their operations on an on-going basis. For those who would like to join this league of progressive corporates, you can register through the Labour Management Information Systems (LMIS) which will be presented shortly,” Mrs Omoigui-Okauru concluded.

The Country Manager, UNDP, Mr. Mohammed Yahya, represented by the Team Leader, Climate Change/Environment, UNDP, Muyiwa Odele, enjoined the grandaunts to be exemplary ambassadors of the programme. “My final charge to you, therefore, is that you work diligently to make Lagos state proud; not just in your lifetime, but also of your legacy through your contributions as a skilled workforce. I wish you every success in your future endeavours.”

The LSETF Employability Support Project (LSESP) is managed by Arc Skills Nigeria, a globally acclaimed capacity building and world-class training provider.

About Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF)

Established in 2016, LSETF’s vision is to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to reduce unemployment in Lagos State. LSETF focuses on promoting entrepreneurship by improving access to finance, strengthening the institutional capacity of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), formulating policies and actively intervening to improve the business environment. The Fund also trains and places unemployed Lagos residents in jobs, while also driving innovation within the Lagos ecosystem.

Learn more at https://lsetf.ng

Communications contact: Abosede Alimi, abosede.alimi@lsetf.ng

About the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the United Nations' global development network. It advocates for change and connects countries to knowledge, experience and resources to help people build a better life for themselves. It provides expert advice, training and grants support to developing countries, with increasing emphasis on assistance to the least developed countries. It promotes technical and investment cooperation among nations. The UNDP is funded entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states. The organization operates in 177 countries, where it works with local governments to meet development challenges and develop local capacity.

For more information, kindly visit: www.undp.org

