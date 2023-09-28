LP guber candidate slams Diri for spending ₦30bn on 10.2km road in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Udengs Eradiri, has criticised claims by Gov. Douye Diri, that he spent ₦30 billion to complete the 10.2-km phase two of the Glory Drive dual carriageway.

Eradiri wondered how the road project, which was almost completed by former Gov. Seriake Dickson, could still gulp such an outrageous amount of money.

He recalled that while former Gov. Timipre Sylva completed the clearing component of the project, his successor Dickson carried out the sand-filling aspect while Diri was only expected to asphalt it.

The LP candidate spoke at his residence in Yenagoa on Wednesday after receiving officials of the US Consulate, led by the consulate’s Political/Economic Section’ Chief, Mike Elvin. Eradiri said the implication was that Diri spent ₦3 billion to construct each kilometre of the road.

Describing Diri’s administration as lacking in transparency and accountability, Eradiri asked the governor to disclose the total cost of other projects he started with an “ill-fated motive to brighten his chances at the poll”.

Eradiri said: “Is this ₦30 billion part of the money that was spent from inception or the one they just used to tile that road? It means that one kilometre cost ₦3 billion. There is something wrong going on here. Somebody needs to explain to Bayelsa people how in 10 kilometres, you spent ₦30 billion, on a road you did not sand-fill.

“If you tell us that you spent N30 billion in that place, then we need to know how much you spent in Ekeremor for a road that was practically done by the former administration. This clarity needs to be done for us to know who we are dealing with. If we have somebody who is squandering our resources, they should come and tell us”.

Eradiri noted that some of the critical roads that should be done to unlock the economic potential of the state had been poorly conceived with single lanes It will be recalled that Diri, who disclosed the cost of the 10.2-km road during its inauguration recently attributed the cost to contractual litigation.

