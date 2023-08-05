ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party asks Tinubu to find urgent solutions to power sector challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party chairman said one of the solutions to the power sector challenges was to address the metering gap in the country.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

The Labour party added that improving the supply of electricity in both urban and rural areas would further reduce the hardship encountered due to the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

The party’s Chairman in the state, Olumide Adesoyin, gave the advice in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president on Friday promised to address every power value chain challenge that will significantly satisfy the people’s demand.

The president also promised to enhance generation and improve national peak growth and sustainability far above the hitherto abysmal and unacceptable 5,300MW for over 200 million Nigerians.

Adesoyin said stable electricity supply would reduce fuelling of generators that had been causing adverse effect on businesses and the general well being of Nigerians.

“For a population of the size of Nigeria, the proper development of its power sector is critical to the country’s march into a rightful standing as one of the leading economies of the world.

“At a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of about US$500 billion, Nigeria is already the leading economy in Africa.

“However, this could be well bolstered if the country would be able to get its power sector right.

“One of the solutions in resolving the power challenges is for this administration to urgently address the metering gap which will boost Discos’ performances,” he said.

Adesoyin said the president should create the right policy environment for increased private investment in power generation that would lead to the modernisation of transmission infrastructure.

He urged the president to also work towards greater diversification of energy sources, emphasising renewable and clean energy sources.

The party chairman said it was time the government considered nuclear energy as an option, adding that Nigeria should emulate countries like South Africa, Iran and Turkey which have all built nuclear power plants.

Adesoyin said it has also become expedient to urge the Lagos State government to consider putting all inner streets across the state in the best motorable, navigable and accessible shape.

According to him, this will reduce the wear and tear on vehicles while also reducing the man hours spent on the roads.

Adesoyin appealed to the federal and state governments to consider subsidising the cost of food items in the market.

He added that once the burden of hunger is removed from Nigerians, it would help to channel their energies into more productive ventures in the polity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

