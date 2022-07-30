Low turnout, late arrival of materials mar Ebonyi LG Polls

Some of the electorates who spoke to NAN attributed the apathy to the non-fielding of candidates by the opposition parties.

NAN observed in most units visited that the electoral officers and materials arrived late as accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously at 11:45am.

At Oroke Onuoha Community Primary School polling unit, Oroke Onuoha Playground unit and Stadium polling unit 003 in Abakaliki local Government are, NAN observed that there were low voter turnout.

Mr Evan Osuji, Returning Officer at the Stadium Unit said that the voting could not start early as, according to him, there were delays from the collation center.

On voters turnout, Osuji expressed hope that the electorates would come out to vote and noted that the processes had been smooth.

A resident, Joy Nwabueze attributed the low turnout to non-feilding of candidates by opposition parties.

Nwabueze, who is a farmer, said people were not happy over the inability of other political parties to field candidates.

“You can see, it is only the considerate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that are in for the elections and no other parties."

Another resident and politician, Mr Joseph Nwite alleged that the EBSIEC did not give political parties a level playing ground to participate in the elections.

According to Nwite, only the ruling party in the state are participating in the elections. No other party fielded candidates.

Mr Righteous Onuoha, who is contesting for the position of councilor, attributed the low turnout to the early morning rain in the state.

Onuoha expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the elections and was hopeful to come out successfully.

Another voter, Mr Mike Nwachukwu said he came out to cast his vote to perform his civic responsibility.