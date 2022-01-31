RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Long queues as UK embassy resumes visa processing in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Thousands of visa applicants on Monday besieged Lagos offices of VFS Global, United Kingdom (UK) Visa Application Centre, following resumption of visa application processing by the British mission.

Applicants at the UK Visa Application Centre at Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, Maryland on Monday. [NAN]
Applicants at the UK Visa Application Centre at Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, Maryland on Monday. [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UK government had suspended walk-in service for visa applicants in Nigeria citing safety concerns.

Recommended articles

NAN correspondent who visited the visa application centres at Maryland and Lekki areas of Lagos reports that there were long queues of visa applicants waiting to be served.

Some of the applicants, who spoke to NAN, expressed excitement at the resumption of visa applications.

Mr Tobi Odunlabi, a student visa applicant, told NAN that he arrived at the centre very early to beat the multitude of applicants.

“I have been at the centre since 5.00 a.m. and when I came here, I still met some people who were here before me and this shows you the eagerness in people.

“I am applying for a student visa as I want to go for my masters in the UK so hopefully, I hope that my visa would be accepted based on merit.

“This is the first time I’m applying so I really hope that I’m given the visa as I have spent a lot to get to this point,” he said.

Another applicant, Miss Elizabeth John-Mark, revealed that she is applying for a short visit to the UK.

“As soon as I heard that the UK has resumed applications for visa, I was so excited because I have been looking for a place to spend my vacation.

“I got here as early as 7.00 a.m. and I was shocked and surprised to see the queue so I obviously came late because I meant so many people here.

“With the amount of people that are here, I really wonder what time I would be attended too,” she said.

Mr Tokunbo Akano, a father of three, lamented the process in applying for a visa in the country.

“This whole place is just chaotic as this isn’t any proper agreement on how things and we are on queues that barely move.

“I mean applying for visa shouldn’t be this stressful but everything is always different when it comes to our matter, they should be able to provide a proper sit out for applicants.

“We can’t be under the sun for hours and it isn’t certain that your goal for the day would be achieved,” he said.

Meanwhile, petty trading was thriving around the visa processing centre as applicants were seen patronising vendors who thronged the area.

Mrs Atinuke Majoegbe, a food vendor, told NAN that patronage has been on the rise since the resumption of visa application at the centre.

“When visa application was suspended, it had an effect on my business as patronage was very low because it is the people that usually come for visa applications that patronise the most.

“I was so delighted when visa application resumed and ever since then, there have been high patronage

“I’m just hoping that business can remain like this and there shouldn’t be any form of disruption,” she said.

Mr Kunle Adesanya, a cybercafe operator, expressed excitement as the number of people who patronise his business had increased.

“Due to the rush since they just resumed, I have being overwhelmed by the amount of people that have things to do in the business centre.

“This situation is actually good for business and I hope such can be a daily routine because it isn’t usually like this as business can be slow at times,” he said.

Mrs Jumoke Lawal, a soft drink vendor, noted that business has been booming.

“Due to the high numbers of people applying for visa, my business has been pretty good because most of them buy drinks from me so I’m really excited about this development,” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Long queues as UK embassy resumes visa processing in Lagos

Long queues as UK embassy resumes visa processing in Lagos

EFCC files N2.9bn fraud charges against Okorocha after he announced presidential bid

EFCC files N2.9bn fraud charges against Okorocha after he announced presidential bid

NAPTIP, Indian police arrest human trafficker, rescue 3 Nigerians from forced s*x trade

NAPTIP, Indian police arrest human trafficker, rescue 3 Nigerians from forced s*x trade

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters

Oil theft: Group drums support for military operations in Niger Delta

Oil theft: Group drums support for military operations in Niger Delta

FG reiterates commitment to Ogoni clean-up project

FG reiterates commitment to Ogoni clean-up project

OAU ASUU to begin strike

OAU ASUU to begin strike

Judge orders Nigerian Navy to pay entitlements of late Ndubuisi Kanu

Judge orders Nigerian Navy to pay entitlements of late Ndubuisi Kanu

Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary

Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom