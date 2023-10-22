7 dead, 10, injured in lone accident in Osun

The Sector Commander, Henry Benamaisia, said this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Saturday in Osogbo.

Benamaisia said the which accident involved a private Sharon Nissan vehicle with number plate WWD574 AE, that lost control due to excessive speed.

He said that the accident involving 10 persons, occurred at Ogidi village near Sasa bridge.

”We lost seven persons including three females, one male and three children, while three other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Three dead victims who are indigenes of Osun were taken to Odeomu by their relatives, while the remaining four dead victims were taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, by FRSC rescue team,” Benamaisia said.

According to him, the injured victims were taken to an undisclosed hospital for further treatment.

The sector commander commended other security sister agencies for their joint efforts in carrying out the rescue operation of the survivors.

He added that the belongings of the victims recovered at the scene of the accident have been handed over to the police.

