The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, disclosed this in a statement through its Public Relations Officer, Mr Olumide Filade.

Oduyoye said that LASTMA had started releasing the vehicles without charges in compliance with the directive of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Following the directive of the governor, to release all vehicles apprehended from March 1 to April 14 for violating the lockdown order of the Federal and State Governments, the agency has been complying with the directive.

“The directive, which is part of the state government’s palliative measures to motorists who flouted rules and regulations, is to ameliorate the unavoidable discomfort of the lockdown order owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Owners of the vehicles are to come over with valid original documents consisting of vehicle licence, road worthiness certificate and insurance before the vehicles can be released to the rightful owners,” Oduyoye said.

The LASTMA boss, however, said that such palliative was not extended to those who violated the order after April 14.

He advised Lagos residents and visitors to follow the medical, state and federal government laid down guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oduyoye said that strict adherence to all precautionary measures had become compulsory in order to flatten the rising curve of the virus, especially in Lagos state, the economic hub of West Africa.

According to him, COVID-19 pandemic is a war which demands strategies of war as enunciated in the rules and regulations of engagement viz-a-viz physical distancing, frequent washing of hands, use of hand sanitisers and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

The general manager urged commuters to use nose masks or stay at home if it was not compulsory to go out, in order to win the war.

He advised all LASTMA staff to be good ambassadors of the state government while carrying out their duties of enforcing traffic law and guidelines for the partial ease of the lockdown.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had ordered the release of all vehicles impounded from March 1 to April 14 during a Lagos State COVID-19 update and palliatives’ programmes of his administration held on April 14.

The governor said he had directed the Police, LASTMA and Vehicle Inspection Services (VIO) to release vehicles impounded for minor offences free during the period as part of the palliatives, after the lockdown.

He said the gesture was designed to reduce the financial burden on offenders, following the stay-at-home order introduced to curb further spread of COVID-19 in the state.