Liman emerges Kaduna Assembly Speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 32 members of the assembly thereafter endorsed the nomination of Liman, who represents Makera constituency.

The Clerk of the Assembly, Sakinatu Hassan announed the decision of the members during the inaugural sitting of the House.

Earlier, Hajiya Munirat Tanimu, representing Lere East moved a motion to elect Liman as Speaker, and was seconded by Salisu Dandada Bala of Igabi East constituency.

The members also unanimously endorsed Mr Henry Magaji, representing Kagarko constituency as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kaduna state assembly has 22 members from the All Progressives Congress and 12 members from the Peoples Democratic Party.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Liman emerges Kaduna Assembly Speaker

