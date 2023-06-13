Liman emerges Kaduna Assembly Speaker

The Clerk of the Assembly, Sakinatu Hassan announed the decision of the members during the inaugural sitting of the House.

Earlier, Hajiya Munirat Tanimu, representing Lere East moved a motion to elect Liman as Speaker, and was seconded by Salisu Dandada Bala of Igabi East constituency.

The 32 members of the assembly thereafter endorsed the nomination of Liman, who represents Makera constituency.

The members also unanimously endorsed Mr Henry Magaji, representing Kagarko constituency as the Deputy Speaker of the House.