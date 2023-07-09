LG boss lauds Kebbi govt for rescuing 30 banditry victims

In a statement issued by Alhaji Ahmed Idris, media aide to Kebbi’s Gov. Nasir Idris, the council chairman noted that the release of outstanding allowances to security agencies in the state did the trick.

“We appreciate the efforts of troops of the Nigerian Army in Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states for their resilience that led to the rescue of 30 people in just two days.

“Some of the abducted people are from Kotangora in Niger; some are from Danmari, Kaba and Kajiji in Zamfara.

