LG autonomy is just a distraction, Nigerians are hungry - Makinde

Makinde made the assertion in a video making the rounds on social media on Saturday, July 13, 2024, wherein he listed hunger and lack of productivity as the fundamental issues affecting the country.

The Governor's remarks followed the recent pronouncement by the Supreme Court, granting all the 774 local government councils in Nigeria full autonomy.

Among others, the apex court ordered that monthly allocation should henceforth be paid directly to the accounts of each local government as opposed to the old practice whereby governors receive the fund on their behalf.

This was on the back of a case initiated on behalf of the Federal Government by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, against all 36 states of the federation.

Makinde describes LG autonomy as a distraction

However, while the judgement, delivered on Thursday, July 11, 2024, has continued to generate positive reactions from many Nigerians, Makinde noted that there are more important matters requiring urgent intervention.

He argued that lack of local government autonomy was never the problem, stressing that the big issue remains the prevalent hunger in the land.

The Governor also said it's a shame that Nigeria now needs to import food items to feed its citizens, adding that the government should implement policies that will return the country to the path of growth.

"So Judgement of the Supreme Court. Local Government autonomy, financial autonomy and all of that. And I still say, I think it's just a distraction. We must face the real issues that we have. And the issue that we have is that we're not producing enough. We're not productive.

"Whatever is it that we're sharing in Abuja, which is what this FAAC is about, okay whatever is in Abuja, share it with the local government. Maybe it may be a part of the problem that you want to add value to what is being shared but our real problem is productivity. But now this is going to be the discussion for the next one month or so when the issue of hunger and anger in the land would still be under the table. It's a big issue.