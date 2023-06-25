ADVERTISEMENT
Leverage Diasporans’ experience, patriotism, APC group tells Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the group, love is key to Nigeria’s survival as a race and people.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
The committee gave the advice in a statement jointly signed by Prof. Adesegun Labinjo and Bola Babarinde, its Chairman and General Secretary, respectively on Sunday in Lagos.

According to the diaspora group, the population of Nigerian citizens living outside their country of origin are mostly people with skills that are of economic importance to their host countries.

“Diasporans have played major parts in emancipation of their fatherland and in recent times we have seen how Diasporan South Africans helped in the fight against apartheid and how Diaspora Indians are contributing to growth of their economy through remittances and skills transfer.

“Many other Diasporans are in one way or the other helping to join forces in aiding the advancement and development of their country of origin,” it said.

It lamented that many Nigerian leaders had demonstrated cruelty to their fellow citizens due to greed, wickedness and lack of empathy.

According to the committee, the case is not so in other parts of the world, especially the developed world where leaders are always devoted to seeking the best for their country and people.

The diaspora group said that Nigerian citizens could experience and get exposure to better living standards while prosperity and peace could be achieved by giving people basic things of life such as affordable food, water, healthcare and education.

The committee said: “Most Nigerians are just seeking access to basic social amenities that are needed to improve their quality of life. The wise ones are always contented with what they have.

“For a better society to evolve and emerge, the leadership must be given to and driven by those with the requisite expertise and technical knowhow with accumulated experience in the advanced world where humanity is strongly valued and leadership with empathy is more pronounced.

“It is such places where greater numbers of people are willing to sacrifice for the benefit of others to enjoy a more friendly and peaceful society.”

It also called for social reorientation of polluted mind sets of Nigerians who had been disillusioned and disappointed in their expectations of the country.

The committee added: “We should encourage the eulogising and recognition of good deeds by kind hearted members of society.

“The national merit awards and honours should not be given to the rich or popular individuals only but those that made impact in the lives of others should be mostly considered to establish and entrench a culture of empathy and humanity in our society.”

As a society and as a family, we need to show love openly to others, courtesy, respect and humility should be encouraged amongst our communities.

“The country need to invest more in the National Orientation Agency and encourage the organisation by appointing those with passion to serve the nation and elevating the standard and desirous of making the society a better place for all of us,” it stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

