Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Abdullahi noted that out of 465 cases, 145 were criminal allegations maters while 320 were civil cases.

The coordinator said that the criminal cases were yet to be completed, while some of the civil cases were resolved out-of-court and some were given legal advice.

She stated that the criminal cases were on rape, armed robbery, homicide, theft and criminal breach of trust, while the civil cases were on debt recovery, land dispute, inheritance and marriage.

She explained that the council placed a premium on mediation, saying the council tried as much as possible to settle issues out of court to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

“When the legal mediation is not possible, then legal advice is given and then legal representation follows, which happens in court.”

She further stated that the council’s focus was to offer free legal services and render advice to those who could not afford to pay for such services.

She said that in 2023, the council received 306 cases which comprised 100 criminal cases and 206 civil cases, out of which more than 100 cases were completed while some were settled out of court.

The coordinator also said that the council’s mandate was to ensure equality and justice for all Nigerians. This, he said was by providing effective free legal aid and assistance in a way that reflected basic constitutional ideals and goals of government to access justice.

