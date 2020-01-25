After one year in captivity, the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, has been delivered of baby boy.

According to Sahara Reporters, Leah was forced to accept Islam before she was married off to a Boko Haram commander while in captivity.

Leah, the only Christian student among the kidnapped students from Government Secondary School, Dapchi, Adamawa State, refused to denounce her faith and was denied freedom in 2018.

Despite calls for her release, the terrorists vowed to keep her as a "slave for life".

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has continued insist that the they're in talks with Boko Haram leaders for Leah's release.