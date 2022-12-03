RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Leader of Wike's live band involved in car accident

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sensational Bamidele has become famous for his musical interjections during Wike's speeches at projects commissioning in Rivers State.

Leader of Wike's live band involved in car accident.
Leader of Wike's live band involved in car accident. [The Punch]

Why this is important: Sensational Bamidele is the leader of the live band that performs at project commissioning ceremonies of Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers State.

How it happened: The incident occured on his way back from a ceremony where a road was commissioned on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Taking to his Facebook page on Friday night, the singer revealed that his vehicle, which conveyed some of his crew members, had a head-on collision with another vehicle, causing his car to somersault eight times.

Fatalities recorded: Although he further revealed that there were fatalities in the accident, Bamidele didn't disclose the number, as he also debunked the rumours that he died in the accident.

He wrote:He moves mountains, and He causes walls to fall. By His power, he performed miracles. And I am standing here only because He made away.

“Guys and families, Sensational Bamidele is alive to give God more and more praise for his mercies endureth forever.

“This is my vehicle that somersaulted over eight times into the bush from the road. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

“They had a head-on collision with us. The devil came so very late. Please debunk the rumours because I am alive. If God be for me.

Pulse reports that Sensational Bamidele has become famous for his musical interjections during Wike's speeches at projects commissioning.

