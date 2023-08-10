LCDA begins food bank initiative to cushion effect of subsidy removal

The Eredo Local Council Development Area, Lagos State, has inaugurated a food bank initiative aimed at cushioning the effect of petrol subsidy removal on the residents.

The chairman, Mr Monsuru Akinloye, said at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday in Eredo-Epe that the essence was to support the residents with food items.

”Through this initiative, the council shall distribute food items on a monthly basis to residents of the area.

”This will cushion the effect of the hardship triggered by the recent removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government,” he said.

Akinloye who described the removal of petrol subsidy as a step in the right direction, urged residents of the area to exercise patience.

”The period of hardship will not be long. As a council, we are prepared to save our people from hunger and unnecessary starvation.

”We may not be able to totally provide their need for food, but we will ensure that no resident goes to bed hungry,” he said.

Akinloye said that the council would distribute food items such as rice, beans, vegetable oil and palm oil, cassava among others to households. He said that the initiative would remain on stream in the area until the economy stabilized.

