ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawyer sues Access Bank for ₦100m over unlawful ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The customer said he discovered that the bank was deducting more than 50 as an electronic levy stipulated by the Finance Act.

Lawyer sues Access Bank for N100m over ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy
Lawyer sues Access Bank for N100m over ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy

Recommended articles

While arguing his originating summons before the Federal High Court at Ibadan on Monday, Sanusi informed the court that he operated a savings account with Access Bank Plc.

He said that while going through his account he discovered that the bank was deducting more than 50 as an electronic levy stipulated by the Finance Act

“What is provided in the Finance Act is that banks should deduct ₦50 one-off for transactions above ₦10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I noticed that the bank deducts ₦100, ₦250 and so on from my account as FGN electronic levy,” the bank customer said.

Sanusi told the court that any deduction on customers’ accounts must be subjected to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines 2020, and other Financial Institution Acts. He pointed out that these guidelines remained the only law allowing banks to make deductions from customers’ accounts.

“The court needs to determine whether or not it is lawful for the defendant to make unauthorised deductions from my account in favour of FGN or another third party than the one allowed under the CBN guidelines and Finance Act for bank charges,” Sanusi stated.

He went on to inform the court that he relied on his filed affidavit, nine exhibits and a written address in support of his originating summons.

Sanusi then urged the court to grant all his prayers. He asked it to restrain Access Bank from making further deductions on his account and reverse the monies deducted unlawfully from his account on March 27, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This should be until judgment is delivered in the suit.

“Court should also order the bank to pay ₦100 million to me as exemplary damages for wrongful deductions it made in favour of FGN without my authorisation,” Sanusi added.

In his reply, the counsel to Access Bank, Ahmed Adeleke, informed the court that he had filed a counter-affidavit, attached exhibits and a written address to argue his case. He told the court that the bank reviewed the plaintiff’s three-month statement of account between March 1, 2020 and May 29, 2020, to justify the deductions made.

Adeleke said the bank never charged more than the amount stipulated by the law going by the plaintiff’s transactions within the months under review. He then urged the court to discount the plaintiff’s case with substantial cost.

Justice Uche Agomog adjourned the case until Novemeber 12 for judgment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can’t even win your LG  —  Shaibu mocks Obaseki

You can’t even win your LG  —  Shaibu mocks Obaseki

5 strategic missteps that gave APC the edge over PDP in Edo election

5 strategic missteps that gave APC the edge over PDP in Edo election

EFCC & Army Wahala: Agency warns skit makers against unauthorised use of uniforms

EFCC & Army Wahala: Agency warns skit makers against unauthorised use of uniforms

Edo 2024: Ighodalo breaks silence after defeat to Okpebholo

Edo 2024: Ighodalo breaks silence after defeat to Okpebholo

Lawyer sues Access Bank for ₦100m over unlawful ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy

Lawyer sues Access Bank for ₦100m over unlawful ₦250 deduction instead of ₦50 levy

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Nigeria renews push for UN Security Council seat at UNGA79

Nigeria renews push for UN Security Council seat at UNGA79

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDLEA Operatives

Commissioner pleads with NDLEA to establish unit to fight drug abuse

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor (The Sun)

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60