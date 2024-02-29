ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawmakers want secondary school students tested for drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmakers want to secure the students' wellbeing and enhance their contributions to national development.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of a motion 'On need to Introduce Mandatory Drug Test for Secondary School Students in Nigeria,' by Rep. Moshood Oshun (APC-Lagos) at plenary in Abuja on Thursday

Presenting the motion, Oshun said the adolescent age remained a critical period in human development.

He said individuals at this age were usually influenced by factors such as experimental curiosity, peer pressure, poor socio-economic conditions at home and the need for extra energy for daily activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said youths are critical stakeholders in fostering socio-economic development in the country, adding that their vulnerability to societal vices necessitates strategic government intervention.

This he said was to secure their wellbeing and enhance their contributions to national development. He expressed concern over substance abuse by young people, which he said was fast becoming a global public health concern.

"According to studies there is a notable prevalence of drug and substance abuse across secondary schools in Nigeria, one in every four students aged between 15-19 years abused substances," he said.

This, he said, included codeine-containing syrup and tramadol topped the list of drugs, ranking higher than cannabis.

"Random Student Drug Testing (RSDT) is a drug prevention programme whereby students are tested for recent use of illegal substances."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this was aimed at deterring drug use and identifying students who needed help with staying drug-free. He said a mandatory routine and random drug testing for students was for preventive, not punitive purposes, and early intervention.

He said it was crucial for achieving success in tackling the menace of substance abuse in the country.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the National Orientation Agency and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to increase awareness campaign on substance abuse to secondary school students nationwide.

The House also mandated its Committees on Basic Education and Services and Healthcare Services to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmakers want secondary school students tested for drugs

Lawmakers want secondary school students tested for drugs

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

I feel like moving to LGBTQI-friendly country - Man cries after anti-LGBT+ Bill passage

I feel like moving to LGBTQI-friendly country - Man cries after anti-LGBT+ Bill passage

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Brig.- Gen. Yushau Ahmed [Daily Post Nigeria]

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap