ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawmakers to get ₦‎70bn from Tinubu's ₦‎819bn palliative package

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kalu lauded the President for having a listening ear, adding that the President’s boldness and courage were commendable.

President Bola Tinubu with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. [Twitter:@NgrPresGCFR]
President Bola Tinubu with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. [Twitter:@NgrPresGCFR]

Recommended articles

This followed the passing of an amendment to the ₦819.5 billion 2022 supplementary budget by the National Assembly on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The amendment was passed in both the Senate and the House of Representatives a day after the President sent the request to the parliament.

A breakdown of the sum showed that ₦‎500bn, to be domiciled in Finance Ministry, has been earmarked to provide various palliatives to soften the negative impact of fuel subsidy removal on the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The detail showed that the Ministry of Works and Housing will get ₦‎185bn to alleviate the impact of the severe flooding experienced in the country in 2022 on road infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones.

Further details revealed that the sum of ₦19.2bn has been allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture to ameliorate the massive destruction to farmlands across the country during the severe flooding experienced last year.

In addition, ₦35bn will go to the National Judicial Council; ₦10bn to the Federal Capital Territory Administration for critical projects and ₦70 billion to the National Assembly to support the working conditions of new members.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has lauded President Tinubu’s decision, noting that the palliative would solve the challenges of the legislature.

Kalu lauded the President for having a listening ear, adding that the President’s boldness and courage were commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, there comes a time in the life of a country when leaders with boldness and courage are needed, and it will appear that Nigeria has gotten one in the person of Tinubu.

He said that it took courage and boldness for the President to remove subsidy, adding that “there comes a time in the life of a nation where a leader that is sensitive to the welfare of the people is needed.

“It appears we have gotten such leader. This leader has a listening hear. The executive is responding to the yearning of the people and this money is not going to be a freebee."

He said the money was also to solve the challenges of the National Assembly, including the challenges of the House of Representatives.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmakers to get ₦‎70bn from Tinubu's ₦‎819bn palliative package

Lawmakers to get ₦‎70bn from Tinubu's ₦‎819bn palliative package

Soyinka remains an inspiration, says Tinubu

Soyinka remains an inspiration, says Tinubu

MDAs owe EKEDC over ₦‎42bn – MD

MDAs owe EKEDC over ₦‎42bn – MD

Court stops Yahaya Bello, IGP, DSS, others from arresting SDP guber candidate

Court stops Yahaya Bello, IGP, DSS, others from arresting SDP guber candidate

Al-Hikmah University introduces medical school, prioritises natural medicine

Al-Hikmah University introduces medical school, prioritises natural medicine

We’re taking our country back, Tinubu assures Nigerian women

We’re taking our country back, Tinubu assures Nigerian women

Nigerians to now receive foreign payments in naira - CBN

Nigerians to now receive foreign payments in naira - CBN

Remi Tinubu donates ₦‎250k each to Abuja families affected by flooding

Remi Tinubu donates ₦‎250k each to Abuja families affected by flooding

Who should not make it into Tinubu's cabinet? [Editor's Opinion]

Who should not make it into Tinubu's cabinet? [Editor's Opinion]

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies