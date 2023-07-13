Lawmakers to get ₦‎70bn from Tinubu's ₦‎819bn palliative package

This followed the passing of an amendment to the ₦819.5 billion 2022 supplementary budget by the National Assembly on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The amendment was passed in both the Senate and the House of Representatives a day after the President sent the request to the parliament.

A breakdown of the sum showed that ₦‎500bn, to be domiciled in Finance Ministry, has been earmarked to provide various palliatives to soften the negative impact of fuel subsidy removal on the citizens.

The detail showed that the Ministry of Works and Housing will get ₦‎185bn to alleviate the impact of the severe flooding experienced in the country in 2022 on road infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones.

Further details revealed that the sum of ₦19.2bn has been allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture to ameliorate the massive destruction to farmlands across the country during the severe flooding experienced last year.

In addition, ₦35bn will go to the National Judicial Council; ₦10bn to the Federal Capital Territory Administration for critical projects and ₦70 billion to the National Assembly to support the working conditions of new members.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has lauded President Tinubu’s decision, noting that the palliative would solve the challenges of the legislature.

Kalu lauded the President for having a listening ear, adding that the President’s boldness and courage were commendable.

According to him, there comes a time in the life of a country when leaders with boldness and courage are needed, and it will appear that Nigeria has gotten one in the person of Tinubu.

He said that it took courage and boldness for the President to remove subsidy, adding that “there comes a time in the life of a nation where a leader that is sensitive to the welfare of the people is needed.

“It appears we have gotten such leader. This leader has a listening hear. The executive is responding to the yearning of the people and this money is not going to be a freebee."