Lawmakers set up committee to investigate Lagos doctor's elevator death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker expressed that it was regrettable to loose such a young promising daughter, adding that no convincing explanation could be given to the parents and her colleagues; no amount of explanation could suffice.

The House also summoned the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital and staff who had roles in the incident. Speaking at the plenary on Friday, the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said the assembly promised to ensure justice for the deceased.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a faulty elevator at the staff quarters of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, claimed the life of Dr Vware Diaso, who was working at the facility.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday evening when the deceased, who lived on the 9th floor of the building, wanted to meet a dispatch rider who had brought her the food she earlier ordered online.

However, a probe into the incident is needed to ensure proper management and safety of lives.

However, a probe into the incident is needed to ensure proper management and safety of lives.

“The eight-man committee, to be headed by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, includes Mr David Setonji, Mr Lara Oyekan, Mr Olayinka Ajomale, Mr Shabi Adekola, Mrs Omolara Olumegbon, Mr Akanbi Oluwa and Mr Olarenwaju Afinni.

“They have a mandate to report their findings to the House in two weeks.

“It is unimaginable the pain that the loss of the medical doctor would bring to her immediate family.

“It is saddening to loose such a young promising daughter,” he said.

The speaker appealed to the NMA to resume work, saying government would look into their demands. Raising the issue earlier on the floor of the House, Mr Olarenwaju Afinni (Lagos Island II), urged his colleagues to help look into the incident.

Contributing, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa II), said the NMA had the right to express its grievances over the death of its colleague, but he appealed to the doctors to call-off their indefinite strike to avert more deaths.

“This incident saddens my heart and we sympathise with the family and NMA. We have seen their demands and we are appealing that they should resume work to prevent patients from dying,” he said.

NAN reports that the House held a minute silence in honour of the deceased while sympathising with the family, friends of the late doctor and the association.

