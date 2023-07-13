Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

The affected lawmaker, who couldn't be identified because he is a newbie in the Green Chamber, sauntered into the room as members were conducting the day's business.

Dressed in a red t-shirt and brown trousers, the lawmaker took his seat at the upper gallery of the temporary chamber of the House to observe proceedings.

No sooner had he sat than one of his colleagues, Hon. Billy Osaweru, raised a point of order, drawing the attention of the Speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, to the lawmaker’s improper dressing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Osaweru, an APC member from Edo State, the unidentified lawmaker's manner of dressing contravened the dress code for members of the House.

He noted that the House rules prescribe that members must attend plenary dressed in suit and tie or complete traditional attire.

Raising the point of order, Osaweru said: “Mr. Speaker, our rules state the need for proper dressing while coming for plenary.

“Mr. Speaker, if you look upstairs, there is a member in Chamber wearing a T-shirt and jean trousers.”

Midway through Osaweru's point of order, the member stood up and took a quiet walk out of the chamber with the Speaker saying, “Point of order complied with”.

ADVERTISEMENT