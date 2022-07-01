Lawmakers seek extension of PVC registration, expansion of centres

They made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

Elliot said that everybody had a right to be registered adding that they should be given ample time to do so.

“We are encouraging everyone to go pickup their PVC because they registered and voting is their right.

“Moreso, we should also let them know that going to do another registration means double registration and that is not allowed.

“The best thing for them is to go back to their respective local government and pick their cards up especially for those who registered since 2011 to 2021, while others for 2022 should still be expecting their own.

“I also want to be joining my voice with those clamouring that the registration exercise be extended. Please, INEC should try and extend it.

“We are praying and hoping that they will do so because everybody has a right to be registered,” he said.

He urged Lagos residents to participate in the 2023 elections, pick the people of their choice and see how the country could be better.

Elliot also urged them to hold their representatives responsible at various levels.

Speaking with NAN, Agoro said that INEC should obey the voice of the majority that was calling for an extension of the registration.

“As a government representative, I will join my voice in calling for the extension of PVCs registration.

“I am call for an extension because the majority is what the majority want and it must be honoured. We in Surulere are also calling for the exercise to be extended.

“We hope that INEC will listen to our yearnings,” Agoro said.

Bakare also urged INEC to extend the registration exercise by at least 30 days.

She said that INEC should move the registration centre close to people in the grassroots.

“I want to clamour and plead with INEC for an extension. Even if it is not up to the 60 days we’re clamouring for, or at least 30 days for more people to be captured.

“I am more worried about the market women who may for one reason or the other not want to leave their petty business for a minute.

“Many business women don’t want to leave their location.

“I will want to suggest that INEC moves the registration centre close to the markets. This way, more market men and women can be captured.

“I will also discuss it with my council Chairman on how INEC can expand its registration centre closer to the market.