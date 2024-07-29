Lawmaker praises Gov Adeleke for approving free health enrollment for PLwD

Salam who is the Chairman, of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja. He also commended Adeleke for approving the procurement of equipment needed for PLwD to make life more comfortable for them.

He said the initiative was a testament to his commitment to inclusivity and ensuring equal access to quality healthcare for all citizens, regardless of their abilities.

"I am delighted to see our governor translating his campaign promises into tangible actions that positively impact the lives of our people.

“The procurement of aiding equipment for PLWD further demonstrates his dedication to improving their overall well-being.

“I encourage all eligible beneficiaries to take advantage of this opportunity and register for the free health insurance scheme.”

He assured of his continuous support for initiatives that would promote the welfare and empowerment of vulnerable populations in the state. Salam also commended Adeleke’s visionary leadership and tremendous strides in transforming Osun State since assuming office.

NAN reports that Adeleke on July 25, directed the Osun Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) to begin free enrollment of all PLWD in the state’s health insurance scheme.

He said the decision was in line with the fulfilment of the campaign promise to operate an all-inclusive government irrespective of class, religion or political divide and his determination to deliver qualitative healthcare without hindrance to the people of the State.

The governor enjoined beneficiaries to visit their respective Local Government Secretariats and Area Office, Modakeke, for free registration beginning on Monday and ending August 8 covering all the nine federal constituencies.