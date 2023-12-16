ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmaker lauds Tinubu for enforcing senior citizens’ rights

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker added that the fair would enable more inclusion of older people in all sector programmes.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times]

Dawodu made the commendation in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the National Senior Citizen Centre’s (NSCC) programme and services fair, is an initiative set aside for elderly persons in the country.

This, he said, would help the elderly to be organised and identify their needs.

He added that the project had developed through processes and mechanisms that enabled older persons to participate in the development of national needs.

He thus commended the President’s determination, to accord dignity to senior citizens by giving them a new lease of life, in line with the Renewed Hope Mandate.

According to him, the fair will promote positive attitudes about ageing and older people, thus encouraging an increased policy shift toward equity.

Moreso, the lawmaker added that the fair would enable more inclusion of older people in all sector programmes.

He, however, highlighted the need for the private sector to come into the space to support the various initiatives.

Furthermore, Dawodu explained that the centre remained committed to improving the well-being of older people across the nation and helping them in their national needs assessments.

