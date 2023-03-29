ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmaker alerts NSA over alleged plot to cause civil disobedience in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker warned politicians to shun acts that could undermine the prevailing peace and security in the state.

Chief Obinna Ichita.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Wednesday by Ichita, who represents Aba South constituency in the state House of Assembly.

“I call on the National Security Adviser to deploy intelligence personnel to monitor the political development in Abia,” he said.

He warned politicians to shun acts that could undermine the prevailing peace and security in the state.

He stated, “Our people do not want any action or event that may lead to a breakdown of law and order in another state of the South East.”

According to him, there is a report that some politicians in the state “and some political actors elsewhere have approached strategic personalities at the grand strategic level with a view to springing political surprises in Abia”.

Ichita, who is the APGA Deputy Governorship Candidate in the March 18 poll, described the move as disturbing, saying, “It is unfortunate.

“Having lost at the ballots, these personalities are reported to have resorted to ‘bargaining for a better outcome’.

“They want to achieve their aims through the courts.

“I must caution that beyond political exigency, these personalities must consider the national security implication of their plans,” the lawmaker added.

He appealed to those behind the plot to throw the state into crisis to consider the security implications of their action “that may lead to civil disobedience and revolt in Abia”.

“The centrality of Aba, nay Abia, in the security equation of the South-East is not in dispute.

“Hence, caution must be exercised on issues concerning Abia,” Ichita added.

“I also call on the Chief Justice of the Federation to ensure that the judiciary remains the hope of the common man,” he further stated.

Lawmaker alerts NSA over alleged plot to cause civil disobedience in Abia

