ADVERTISEMENT
LAWMA demolishes shanties, clears street traders along Lekki-Epe Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odumboni said that the corridor had lately become notorious for sustained traffic congestion and other environmental nuisance, largely aided by the illegal activities of those vendors.

LAWMA demolishes shanties, clears street traders along Lekki-Epe Expressway


Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), LAWMA, said in a statement that the demolition was carried out in a comprehensive enforcement exercise that lasted for hours.



He condemned in clear terms, the activities of those traders, warning that anyone caught trying to re-assemble the structures would be instantly arrested and prosecuted.

“We have declared zero tolerance on street trading along the Lekki-Epe Expressway as these activities have led to significant environmental nuisance and traffic congestion.

“It is our duty to ensure that our city remains clean and habitable for all residents and visitors.

“Hence, we urge all traders to vacate the expressway immediately and avoid any further environmental infractions,” Odumboni said.

He appealed to residents to take a new approach in how they treat the environment.

He stressed the importance of environmental responsibility, adding that stringent penalties awaited those who continued to disregard the regulations in place.

Odumboni said that the crackdown on street trading would be sustained in that axis and extended to others in the metropolis, in line with LAWMA’s broader mission to improve the overall cleanliness and livability of Lagos.

He added that arrested offenders would be prosecuted, with their names and photographs published.



ADVERTISEMENT

