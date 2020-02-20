The official convoy of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, saved the lives of five victims involved in a fatal auto crash along the Onicha-Ugbo - Asaba expressway.

The convoy arrived the accident scene in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State at about 5:30pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020, while on its way to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The accident victims who laid helpless and almost unconscious were rescued by the security personnel on the Senate President’s advance convoy led by the team Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Olaniyan Mojeed.

The victims who were occupants of a grey Toyota Sienna were hurriedly rescued and conveyed in the official ambulance attached to the Senate President to the Mother and Child Hospital, Ubulu Okiti, along three Benin - Asaba expressway for urgent medical attention.

Here are photos from the accident scene made available to Pulse by the Senate President's Media office.

Lawan's convoy rescues 5 accident victims in Delta

