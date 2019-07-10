Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would communicate the list of ministerial nominees to the upper legislative chamber before Friday, July 12, 2019.

Lawan disclosed this while speaking on a point of order raised by Senator Akpan Bassey on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Bassey expressed concerns over President Buhari’s failure to submit his list of ministers to the Senate after over four months since he was elected.

“It’s just a very simple reminder to our colleagues that based on our calendar and we understand your passion towards supporting President to achieve his aim for a new Nigeria,” Bassey said.

“But based on our own calendar, I think we should be proceeding on our long annual vacation in the next two weeks. I also know that in line with your vision for new Nigeria, you believe that we should return the country to January to December budget fiscal period. This cannot be made possible without.

“If we are going on recess in two weeks and by now we have not received received the ministerial nominee. It means we have to put ourselves under intense pressure. I’m just calling the attention of Mr President that there is a need for you to urge President Buhari to send the list of ministerial nominee so that the Senate can.”

In a swift reaction, Lawan assured Nigerians that the presidency would submit the list to the Senate this week.

“I think this is to inform this Senate that the executive arm is working hard to get the list to the Senate. I can imagine that before this week runs out, we could get the list. But, I want to assure you that once we get the list, every senator here has shown the desire to stay long enough to screen and confirm the nominees in the interest of this country,” he added.