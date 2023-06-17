ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawan interrupted me - Senator clarifies comment on influencing wife's decision

Nurudeen Shotayo

Senator Bulkachuwa said he interfered in his wife's job as a judge.

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa and his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa. [Twitter:channelsTV]
Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa and his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa. [Twitter:channelsTV]

Recommended articles

Bulkachuwa, who represented Bauchi North senatorial district in the just-dissolved 9th Assembly, made a howler when he voluntarily confessed to using his spousal influence to pressure his wife for a favour for his colleagues in the Red Chamber.

The Senator said this during a valedictory session presided over by the former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

“I look at faces in this chamber whom have come to me and sought for my help when my wife was the President of the Court of Appeal, and I’m sure…" Bulkachuwa said before he was quickly interrupted by Lawan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Senate President cautioned Bulkachuwa to discontinue that line of thought but he ignored the entreaty and went on to make even more damning claims.

And I must thank particularly, my wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while she was in office, and she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment, and extended her help to my colleagues…,” he further said to a loud murmur from his colleagues present.

His remarks have once again raised questions on judiciary independence in Nigeria as many critics, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), called for the prosecution of Justice Bulkachuwa following her husband's confession.

Former President of NBA, Olisa Agbakoba, called for the arrest and prosecution of the former lawmaker as the outrage over his comments continued to rumble.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in what appears like an attempt to clear the Augean stable, the Senator said his words were misinterpreted.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Bulkachuwa said the former Senate President kept interrupting him while he was trying to explain himself, which further distorted his intended message.

He said, “Well, I was not even allowed to finish, I just started with some words like thanking her, saying she was patient with me as she was legal practitioner and I am a politician.

“I wanted to elaborate on the specific nature of the help she provided, as there exists a wide range of support that professionals in various fields, such as legal practitioners, doctors, or engineers, can offer in their respective roles.

“Note that this assistance does not involve any illegal or unethical activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In my personal relationship with her, I have never imposed upon her professional autonomy or attempted to influence her judgment in handling cases or running her office. Such matters are not even discussed in our home.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP deploys Mbah, Ciroma, others to department, zones

IGP deploys Mbah, Ciroma, others to department, zones

Kano govt resumes postgraduate scholarship

Kano govt resumes postgraduate scholarship

Lawan interrupted me - Senator clarifies comment on influencing wife's decision

Lawan interrupted me - Senator clarifies comment on influencing wife's decision

Lagos Police arrest dismissed Corporal impersonating as Inspector

Lagos Police arrest dismissed Corporal impersonating as Inspector

Traditional ruler berates Dokubo over oil theft allegation against military

Traditional ruler berates Dokubo over oil theft allegation against military

FG begins installation of solar power project in Makoko community

FG begins installation of solar power project in Makoko community

Immigration boss declares state of emergency over passport issues

Immigration boss declares state of emergency over passport issues

Unified exchange rate, independent power solve 45% our problems – Manufacturer

Unified exchange rate, independent power solve 45% our problems – Manufacturer

NMA decries shortage of doctors in Kogi, poor welfare package

NMA decries shortage of doctors in Kogi, poor welfare package

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership