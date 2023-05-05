The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lawal, Amusan, other Nigerians among 100 most influential people of Africa descent

Bayo Wahab

The MIPAD initiative is aimed at highlighting the positive contributions made by people of African descent worldwide.

From left: Mallam Hamzat Lawal, Beauty Tukura and Tobi Amusan are among the 100 most people influencer of Africa descent. [MIPAD]
From left: Mallam Hamzat Lawal, Beauty Tukura and Tobi Amusan are among the 100 most people influencer of Africa descent. [MIPAD]

MIPAD, a global civil society initiative supporting the International Decade for People of African Descent, has, over the years, recognised outstanding personalities and high achievers of African descent worldwide for their positive contributions to humanity.

Chief Executive Officer of MIPAD, Kamil Olufowobi, said the global lists continued the group’s effort towards highlighting the positive contributions made by people of African descent worldwide.

“We continue to amplify global black narratives and showcase the many untold stories of our struggles and triumphs in every corner of the world, sometimes in unexpected places and high positions,” he added.

The Class of 2023 Global Top 100 Under 40 list is segmented into four categories: Politics and Governance; Business and Entrepreneurship; Media and Culture; and Activism and Humanitarian Endeavors.

Among those on the list is a Global Anti-Corruption Campaigner and Activist, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, the CEO of Connected Development (CODE), and the Founder of ‘Follow The Money’, a social accountability initiative.

Mallam Lawal is listed in the activism and humanitarian category alongside Amaka Amatokwu-Ndekwu, Founder of Women in Hospitality NG, and Anna Ekeledo, Executive Director of AfriLabs Foundation.

The award comes a few weeks after Mallam Lawal was honoured with the African Humanitarian Award at the maiden edition of the African Heritage Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda.

In 2021, BeyGOOD Global Citizens Fellowship, founded by Beyonce Knowles, appointed Mallam Lawal to the advisory council for the 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Program.

A year before, Mallam Lawal was listed as a Malala Fund Education Champion with 57 others worldwide.

Nigerian athlete and world record holder Oluwatobi Amusan was named in the media and culture category alongside reality stars Beauty Tukura and Elozonam Ogbolu.

In the business and entrepreneurship category, Nigerians listed include Adedayo Amzat, Founder and CEO of Zedcrest Investment Managers,

Azeez Amida, CEO of Pan African Towers, among others.

